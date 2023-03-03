Concerned about TikTok
I am Eduardo Mendoza, and I am a student at the University of North Texas. As a U.S. Navy veteran and a digital/online community member, I am writing to express my concern over the profound aspects of TikTok’s data collection practices.
When accepting the terms and conditions, you allow TikTok to collect a vast amount of user data, including information related, but not limited to, IP addresses, biometric data, keystroke patterns or rhythms, device IDs, audio settings, app file names and types, and much more. They also “collect the same data from devices other than those you use to log in to the Platform.”
All this data is provided to a company regulated by China, the country that the USA identified as the No. 1 enemy in cybersecurity. This makes us question how and by whom this data may be used.
TikTok claims that this data is used to improve its services and provide relevant content; but also states that it shares the data with several parent, subsidiaries or affiliates of TikTok’s corporate group.
It is concerning that a foreign entity has access to vast amounts of data on Americans since 41% of Americans use the app. Not everyone knows TikTok’s extensive data collection practices, and it’s essential to inform the public about the associated risks of using this app. Our government should have a way of protecting our data from foreign nations or make companies adhere to simplifying their terms and services so a majority can understand what they agree to.
Eduardo Mendoza,
Denton
Deserving of recognition
I remember, back in the 1990s when my neighbor and friend George Gibson knocked on my door and asked if I would type a proposal for a place to feed the indigent in downtown Denton, Texas. George sold his idea to the board members at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and today we have Our Daily Bread.
George Gibson was involved in every aspect of Our Daily Bread, and within a few years, we were preparing 45,000 meals a year, and feeding hundreds daily. I served on the board of directors of Our Daily Bread and the kitchen with George and others, who struggled daily to keep it going, but it was George and Liz Whitaker who kept it going.
I think it’s high time that George Gibson and Liz Whitaker are give the recognition they earned and deserve. Yes, there are “New Turks” running Our Daily Bread today, who are moving forward, expanding to make Our Daily Bread even better. But, lest we forget who put his dreams and hopes, handwritten, on a sheet of paper, and brought Our Daily Bread into fruition, it’s time to remember annually George Gibson during celebrations and banquets, and perhaps a plaque.
George Gibson has died, but for those who know how important he was to the success of Our Daily Bread, he will never be forgotten. God bless you, George, for your faith, and love of your fellow man.
John Kokalis,
Denton
Increasing rent prices in Denton
I am a college student at the University of North, and a growing issue in the Denton area and DFW in general is the increasing rent prices.
Within a year, my one-bedroom has gone from $1,500 to $1,749; in turn, I have to move out and find somewhere else to live. Rent prices in the DFW area are increasing month by month with a 2% increase.
With inflation rates rising as well, life for college students and people living paycheck to paycheck has become even more stressful. I believe the government should be trying to find ways to decrease these insane rent prices in order for people to be able to actually live without the constant stress of not having enough money for rent. These constant soaring rent prices must be lowered one way or another.
McKenna Schrauff,
Denton
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.