Gross irresponsibility
As a parent of school-aged children, I am appalled to learn there are parents actively advocating against masks in public schools. Schools are known to be spaces in which germs spread quickly, whether it’s a cold, the flu or head lice, and encouraging the removal of safety precautions is grossly irresponsible.
Despite repeated proof that masks are shown to minimize transmission of COVID-19, it seems unbelievable that there are still people who choose not to prioritize the health and safety of the children, teachers and other staff in our public schools. Mask wearing has been an effective method of minimizing COVID-19 transmission in schools so far, and the wearing of masks should continue.
When it comes to mask wearing, the scientific fact that masks are effective in disease control should be the prevailing influence in decision-making. Political opinion, Gov. Abbott’s beliefs and the independent beliefs of parents should not be the primary concern. We need to listen to science, and we need to listen to teachers, the majority of whom want to keep masks.
If a parent has personal beliefs that prevent them from allowing their child to wear a mask, they have the option to participate in virtual school or homeschool their child; that way, mask wearers, those who chose to prioritize the safety of their communities over their own feelings about masks, can continue to learn in a safe environment.
Olivia Martinez,
Denton