I am Sahar, a resident of Denton, and like many, I voted for Proposition B to be passed. I am concerned with the way city officials and police officers are refusing to implement this law.
They argue that it’s against state law, but the people of Denton have spoken and over 70% of voters want low-level marijuana possession to be legalized. It is important to listen to the citizens and when such a high volume of people vote for the same thing — it’s clear what needs to be done.
City officials should implement this law in the city because cities all over Texas are changing and looking towards laws such as Proposition B. Change is a good thing, and when the government gives the people what they want, there is more trust put into the government.
I am arguing for this because I moved to Denton because of its reputation for being one of the most liberal cities in Texas, and it would be nice to see that being reflected into my daily life. Additionally, I believe that people shouldn’t be criminally charged for the possession of a plant.
Sahar Hamzei,
Denton
Abortion is health care
I am an identifying woman who is a painting and drawing major at the University of North Texas. I moved to Denton in January, and there was an all-consuming fear that engulfed me when I moved back to Texas: the fact that my reproductive rights had been taken from me since the Roe v. Wade overruling in June of 2022.
Abortion is a tricky subject, but here are the facts: Abortion is a necessary part of health care for women. Women who turn to abortion are influenced by conceptive failure, rape, incest, intimate partner violence, illness during pregnancy, the possibility of child defects and exposure to harmful medications.
The fact is that regardless of restrictive laws in place, abortions will still happen. But by removing safe and legal abortion practices, a pregnant woman’s risk of negative physical, economic and mental health skyrockets. Women who are denied a necessary abortion are likely to experience gestational hypertension, joint pain, headaches or migraines, fair or poor health, and in worse cases, death.
If you want to look at the situation from a different perspective, think of the children born due to a lack of safe abortion practices. When women are denied an abortion and forced to give birth, the child might be at risk of living in a hostile environment, birth defects due to pregnancy implications, poverty due to their living situation, and many other factors that can negatively impact a growing child.
Sofia Sattler,
Denton
Really follow the science
Lee Nahrgang (Denton Record-Chronicle Letters to the Editor, March 25-26) could profit from a 21st-century biology tutorial on the influence of gene expression by environmental factors, which begins in utero and extends through life, before he pontificates on gender dysphoria.
To use Mr. Nahrgang’s own suggestion, he should “follow the science.”
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton
Memories of peace on earth
Song memories often strike the brain with no reason, like lightning when no rain is predicted. Who remembers the song “One Tin Soldier” written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter in 1969? Originally recorded by the Original Caste, it’s mostly associated with the renegade independent 1971 film Billy Jack, by Tom Laughlin.
The song tells the story of a mountain community which holds a treasure that the valley community wants. The mountain community is willing to share the treasure, but the valley community wants it all. When the valley people destroy the mountain people and prevail, they seize the treasure, only to find that the treasure is not gold and riches, but a rock etched with the words “Peace on Earth.”
As the chorus goes,
“Go ahead and hate your neighbor go ahead and cheat a friend.
Do it in the name of heaven, justify it in the end.
There won’t be any trumpets blowing, Come the judgment day
On the bloody morning after, one tin soldier rides away.”
I think this chorus came to my mind because it reminds me of the paradoxical chaos governing our political dialogue of today. Who amongst us is a “tin soldier riding away”? Who amongst us will opt for finding the treasure, despite the feigned attempts of argument? The valley people lost their souls to their greed and vanity. Who amongst will find and live the mantra, “Peace on earth was all it said.”
Ellen Hughes,
Denton
Strengthen gun control
We live in a country where our future citizens and heartfelt children are met with fear due to the current citizens and chaos around them due to loose gun control. However, the reason for this chaos has a simple solution that the government can no longer delay acknowledging and must act upon.
Stricter gun control should no longer be a debate, but an action. There has to be emphasis put on protecting and shielding our youth and fellow citizens from shootings. Getting all black market guns off the streets needs to occur, followed by tighter gun regulations on any gun holders, even revoking rights from individuals who fail harsher screenings than those that were previously imposed.
The common defense statement behind keeping loose regulations is that guns are needed “in case anything happens” and “for personal protection.” While this may be true, it is still a hypothetical situation. Whereas the constant school/public shootings have actualized and occurred.
Leaving the situation simple, gun control must be stricter, and if these constant senseless killings persist, the government should visit the possibility of abolishing all gun rights. It is no longer a discussion of if, but when. Denying that would be not only negligent but pure insanity to turn a blind eye to all the lives lost due to gun violence.
Manuel Galindo,
Denton
