It’s medical, not political
A recent quote from a Black pastor in Mississippi informs us that the Black community is capable of assessing the COVID-19 threat and will respond accordingly, without intervention from the white community. I sincerely hope this pastor does not speak for the majority of the Black community, because COVID-19 is neither a political issue, as touted by the former administration in Washington, nor is it a racial issue.
COVID-19 doesn’t care what your politics are or what color your skin is. It is a medical issue, a medical emergency, a pandemic. Please, people, get vaccinated, just as we did with the overwhelming positive response to the polio vaccine so many years ago.
John Zeigler,
Denton