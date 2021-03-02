Dissemination of lies and fake news
It was shocking to see in the Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 24, under a headline in bold print, an opinion writer falsely declare that the Green New Deal and failure of wind and solar energy sources caused the massive winter energy disaster across Texas last week.
The writer used irrelevant data from October energy usage — a month in which neither heat nor AC are in significant use — to paint the picture as he wanted it to appear in support of his fake claim. Elsewhere in the very same edition, you published the truth: “As numerous fact checks have shown, wind and solar were not the main causes of the severe outages” and “told by providers that natural gas was frozen in pipelines, at rigs and at transmission lines … gas providers are incapable of providing the natural gas that feeds into the generators.”
This is not an example of unbiased news, as declared in your mission statement. Such dissemination of blatant lies and fake news by the Record-Chronicle, which serves to deepen instead of heal the divides throughout our nation, is a dismal failure of your paper’s responsibility to publish and inform with facts and truth. The truth shall make you free, which is why independent newspapers are so vitally important to the success of democracy. In this regard, today you failed your responsibility dismally.
It is one thing to publish opinions and analysis; it is quite another to knowingly publish false and misleading information. Another writer today assigned an “F” to ERCOT. The Record-Chronicle too earned an “F” today. You absolutely must do better. We depend on you to reject the fakery and proclaim the truth.
Catherine Lustgarten,
Denton
Get the foxes out of the hen house
After the foxes devoured the chickens, the farmers complained, and the foxes formed a committee to discover the truth. Dan Patrick led the Texas legislative effort to prohibit mandatory regulations to winterize the electric power generating industry. Greg Abbott appointed members to the Public Utilities Commission who control ERCOT and deprive it of the ability to mandate controls over the industry, a guard dog without teeth.
Through ERCOT, Greg Abbott, the Austin Colossus, has no problem taking Denton Municipal Electricity or turning around and exhorting exorbitant electric rates from Denton to the tune of $207 million.
With four generations of family in the construction industry, I know it is possible for heated buildings to never have a pipe freeze and crack, but Abbott insists on weak building code regulations throughout Texas, and pipes break.
Within cities, water mains, properly installed with tough regulations, do not freeze and break.
Both Abbott and Patrick complain about federal regulation, but when they fail, they go, hats in hand, begging for a federal bailout. Notice also, they expect ordinary Texans to fund the power industry winterization.
People get the government they deserve; unfortunately, too many Texans see that “R” after a candidate’s name and, like Pavlovian dogs, vote for the incompetents.
It is time to get the foxes out of the hen house.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton