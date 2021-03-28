Praise for Armintor, Meltzer
Praise to City Council members Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer for trying to get Denton officially on the correct side of this stupidly political argument. Of course, we need to maintain a mask ordinance if we want Denton to remain on the safe side of the COVID-19 map.
Of course, the governor and his henchmen support the supposedly libertarian ideal of “choice” in the matter of masks. Of course, those who care more for their own “liberty” than the health of themselves and others will support “personal freedom” more than community responsibility. And of course, anything the city of Austin does is, by definition, antagonistic to Texans’ “freedom.”
When Texas experiences the next surge in COVID cases, as they surely will after Abbott’s incredibly shortsighted move to “open up” the state, I hope we here in Denton will remember what these two thoughtful council members have tried to do.
Lynn Hirshman,
Denton
The struggle to end our endless war
President Biden has been waffling on pulling out of Afghanistan, making it look increasingly unlikely that U.S. troops will be withdrawn by the May 1 deadline negotiated under the Trump administration. There can be no doubt much of the fault lies with Biden here, but disturbing recent news suggests that even if he were genuinely committed to ending the nearly 20-year-old war, he would almost certainly face incredible resistance from forces determined to keep it going.
According to Col. Douglas Macgregor, former senior adviser to Donald Trump’s lame-duck acting secretary of defense, Trump tried and failed to end the war in the waning days of his administration. Shortly after losing reelection, Trump issued a presidential order to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, only to have the Pentagon and military fight tooth and nail to keep it from being enacted, first by pressuring the president to halve the number of troops being withdrawn, then by convincing him to scrap the order entirely. For some, evidently, the war must go on!
You don’t have to like Trump to find this news troubling. Keep in mind, we’re talking about an elected president here — and top military brass apparently emboldened enough to block his orders. If President Biden really wants to bring the destructive, costly and pointless forever wars to a close, he’ll have trouble if he isn’t willing or able to ward off intense pushback from entrenched interests in Washington. Given his track record, I’m not getting my hopes up.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Lyin’ Ted is lying again
Sen. Ted Cruz claims the federal For the People Act now before the U.S. Senate will corrupt the nation’s voting process.
This is not true. The individual changes the bill would spread across the country are already in place in many states and have been for years, in some cases decades. They haven’t caused voter fraud in the states where they are law now.
This law would make voting a lot easier for eligible voters in federal elections in many states, including Texas, which has the U.S.’ most restrictive voting laws. It does not allow non-citizens or people in prison to vote.
Some people will tell you this bill is “radical,” so let’s look at the major provisions:
- Online voter registration — allowed in 40 states (not Texas).
- No-excuses mail-in voting for all voters — allowed in 47 states/territories (not Texas).
- Election day voter registration — allowed in 17 states/territories (not Texas).
- Require a paper trail for every vote cast — required by 42 states (not Texas).
- Require redistricting by a bi- or nonpartisan group — required by 21 states (not Texas).
- Allow drop boxes for mail-in voting — allowed in 30 states (one per county in Texas).
- Automatic voter registration through DMV unless you opt out — (only if you opt in in Texas).
- Restore voting rights to felons after prison term — allowed in 47 states (including Texas).
Ted Cruz is lying. Of course, he’s Lyin’ Ted, so that makes perfect sense.
Jane Scholz,
Denton