Greg Abbott, what you call “critical race theory” is merely the teaching of history. Slavery and lynching were and are true history, and how dare you prohibit the teaching of it!
When you, Greg Abbott, are defeated by election, are you going to refuse to allow it to be taught because it will be too embarrassing?
Jim Stodola,
Denton
More mandates
Beth Van Duyne’s and Robert Henneke’s March 23 column decrying mask mandates by the federal government made me wonder why they did not also mention the mandates by Gov. Greg Abbott and ongoing efforts by Attorney General Ken Paxton to enforce those mandates against mask wearing, transgender people, school library books, etc.
None of those has the force of law behind them, either.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Massive overreach
In a massive overreach, Denton City Council member Jesse Davis in a 72-page complaint dated March 22, 2022, accuses other council members of blatantly violating the Texas Open Meetings Act by communicating via their personal cellphones on how to use a digital tool to redraw redistricting lines.
I’ve read the complaint, and it is clear Davis took his time produce it. He includes exhibits as evidence against Brian Beck, Alison Maguire, Deb Armintor and Vicki Byrd, making the document read more like something he prepared for trial.
Not only are Davis’ claims without merit, it is improper for him to ask Chief Frank Dixon of the Denton Police Department to investigate alleged violations of TOMA by council members. That responsibility falls to the county attorney, should the county attorney feel compelled to even investigate.
Merely suggesting that council members committed a crime is a serious allegation, not to mention difficult to prove. It has the same nonsensical feel as when Mayor Gerard Hudspeth last year laughed during a public meeting about incarcerating council members who knowingly disclosed information discussed during closed sessions.
I’ve read Davis’ entire complaint and found no TOMA violations. What I did find, however, was at least one council member appearing consumed by possibly flirting with violating TOMA by guessing how council members might vote on redistricting.
In almost 30 years of covering municipal and county governments, school districts and other governing bodies as a journalist, I’ve seen much worse than what Davis is alleging here.
Paul Bryant,
Denton
Editor’s note: Paul Bryant is a former reporter of the Denton Record-Chronicle.