Asking for a vote
Editor’s note: In the time since this letter was submitted, the Argyle ISD school board voted unanimously March 22 to make mask-wearing optional in a variety of outdoor and athletic activities but did not amend the requirement for face coverings in classrooms.
Recently, the state of Texas rescinded the mask mandate. Since then, the school boards have been given the option to vote for or against mask choice in schools. Many parents, students and teachers of Argyle ISD are advocating for choice.
The school board met on March 15 and did not vote on the issue. We are still waiting to have the vote to determine if we will have a choice the rest of the school year. Over 48 school districts in Texas have either done away with the masks or given students the option.
There were many parents and students who spoke and talked about punishments being given to students who failed to keep their masks completely over their nose and mouth. Many were sent to detention and made to do burpees in PE as punishments. As there is no longer a health emergency or mandate per the state, this school is in violation of TEA Code 37.0023 which states, Prohibited Aversive Techniques such as “obstructing the student’s airway, including placing an object in, on, or over the student’s mouth or nose or placing a bag, cover, or mask over the student’s face.” This does not ensure a quality education as TEA Code 4.001 states we are ensured to be afforded by the state.
We have been back in school almost a week after spring break, and as you can see there has not been a spike in COVID cases. In fact, the one active student case has been there over five days.
We are asking for a vote from the school board as is required.
Kristi Hiter,
Argyle