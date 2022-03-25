Publicity not positivity
Ted Cruz has done it again: gone down the low road in his questions for the Supreme Court candidate.
Like so many recent state and local officials, Cruz spent his time focusing on issues that were primarily aimed at getting him and others like him in the spotlight. Working hard to get publicity rather than working for clarity and positive actions.
Now is the time for all of us to focus on identifying positive actions facing our country and the world. Putting forth constructive ideas regarding problems facing our young people, abused and neglected children, economic problems, racial difficulties, climate challenges, etc. all need our action-oriented attention. We do not need muckrakers like so many on the far right.
Each of us must spend more time presenting positive and constructive actions.
John Hipple,
Denton
Heading toward oligarchy
We’re hearing the word “oligarch” a lot lately in the news, most recently in regard to sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s wealthy cronies in an effort to pressure Russia (Putin) to end the attack on Ukraine. The definition of oligarch is “a very rich business leader with great political influence.”
As I understand it, our state government leaders’ elections are largely funded by contributions of wealthy business-oriented Texans.
These government officials include our attorney general, who is under indictment for securities fraud; our commissioner of agriculture, whose top political consultant is under indictment for bribery; and our governor, who has sent National Guard troops to guard the Mexican border, but somehow some of those troops have been directed to “guard” big ranches owned by wealthy Texans many miles from that border.
While this is going on:
The Texas Legislature has made it harder to vote. Thirteen percent of mail-in ballots were rejected this month, compared with 2% in a normal election.
Many Texas public school teachers have left teaching under the burden of too little pay and too high student-teacher ratio.
Children in the care of Texas Child Protective Services suffer from inadequate oversight, while parents of transgender kids who lovingly help them navigate a challenging childhood are investigated for child abuse.
The security of the Texas electric grid has not been adequately addressed by a Legislature that allows loopholes for the gas industry to escape their responsibility.
I find the above issues more and more disturbing as I watch the influence of my fellow everyday citizens eroded by our state oligarchs.
When the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a corporation was a “person,” it unleashed a floodgate of political contributions from wealthy business leaders (oligarchs?) to influence our election far beyond one person/one vote that is the definition of a democracy. Are we at risk of becoming an oligarchy?
I welcome a response to this newspaper that would answer this question, yes or no.
Louise Griffith,
Denton