Rep. Burgess mum on Ukraine

Ron DeSantis recently claimed that further American entanglement in the war between Ukraine and Russia is not in our country’s “vital national interests.” I called my congressman’s office and asked if he agreed with Mr. DeSantis. The staffer answering the phone said she was not sure but would get me an answer. The second time I spoke with the office they still did not have an answer and my response was, “Sen. Graham disagreed with Mr. DeSantis. My question is simple, does my congressman agree with Graham or DeSantis?”

