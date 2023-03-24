Ron DeSantis recently claimed that further American entanglement in the war between Ukraine and Russia is not in our country’s “vital national interests.” I called my congressman’s office and asked if he agreed with Mr. DeSantis. The staffer answering the phone said she was not sure but would get me an answer. The second time I spoke with the office they still did not have an answer and my response was, “Sen. Graham disagreed with Mr. DeSantis. My question is simple, does my congressman agree with Graham or DeSantis?”
Today I was told they couldn’t give me a yes or no to the question about Ukraine being in our country’s vital interest. She could not tell me if Congressman Michael Burgess sides with DeSantis or Lindsey Graham. I’m disappointed — it didn’t seem to be a difficult question and yet no actual answer was forthcoming. It takes courage to go on the record even with just a constituent and it’s obvious my congressman prefers to sit on the fence.
Marsha Fishman,
Argyle
Follow the science
Those who call themselves “progressives” demand that conservatives “follow the science.” OK, let’s follow the science. Science tells us that females have two X chromosomes, while males have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome.
If someone “feels” that they are a different sex from what their sexual apparatus says they are, have them take a genetic test. If the test reveals that their “feeling” is correct, that they are one of the extremely rare individuals with nontraditional chromosome combinations, or in the theoretically impossible event that their chromosomal structure is not what their sexual apparatus says they are, help them accept and be what science proves they are.
If the genetic test reveals that their “feeling” is incorrect, that their chromosomal structure proves them to be what their sexual apparatus says they are, give them therapy to help them accept and be what science proves they are.
We do no favors, in fact, we harm others when we applaud and even encourage a delusion that causes them to mutilate their one and only body with surgery and hormonal treatment.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Why object to an inquiry?
We all watched in real time as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded. Barricades were overrun, windows were smashed, doors were broken down, the police were outmanned, an angry, armed crowd called for the immediate public execution of the vice president. Congress was evacuated. There was violence and people died. Hundreds were arrested, and many have been sentenced after being convicted or pleading guilty.
Of course there would be a congressional inquiry. Who would possibly object? And if you’re an elected officeholder, and you were there or have pertinent information, why aren’t you begging to testify? Especially as it offers a platform to put in front of the American people the mountain of evidence (which surely exists) to support any claim of voter fraud or a rigged, stolen election?
Unless, y’know, you’re party to the crime.
Joel MacMillan,
Krum
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.