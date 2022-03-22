As tens of millions of American dog owners know, dogs are so much more than pets — they are members of the family. Dogs provide companionship, unconditional love and well-documented benefits to our mental and physical health.
In the early 2000s, the federal government moved to increase access to pet ownership by requiring all public housing in the U.S. to be pet friendly. Yet these pet-friendly policies are severely diminished by breed-specific restrictions. The Pets Belong with Families Act, introduced this year in Congress, would prohibit breed restrictions and discourage size-based restrictions, making public housing truly pet-friendly.
There is no credible evidence to support the notion that some breeds of dog are more dangerous than others. In fact, breed restrictions ultimately harm good dogs and responsible dog owners. Both the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly oppose breed-specific legislation.
Instead of keeping public housing communities safe, breed-discriminatory policies force families to choose between affordable housing and holding onto their beloved companions. No family should have to make that choice.
Rep. Michael Burgess, please ensure that pets can remain with their families regardless of size or breed, and co-sponsor H.R. 5828, the Pets Belong with Families Act.