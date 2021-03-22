This is not election integrity
Concerning Texas Senate Bill 7 relating to elections, including election integrity and security:
I am 72 years old and have voted in six states, five of them swing states with robust competition in primary and general elections. When I moved to Texas, I found Texas by far the most difficult in which to register and vote, even if you’re well off and educated.
Now, with NO record of significant fraud in the last election, the GOP brings us Senate Bill 7, co-sponsored by our own state Sen. Jane Nelson.
This bill purports to enhance election security, but what it really would do is make it much harder for disabled and low-income voters.
Does making disabled people submit proof of disability whenever they request an absentee ballot and putting caregivers at risk of a felony if they don’t read the intricate print about helping the handicapped really improve the security of our elections? Does this make sense when 47 states and territories today offer no-excuse mail-in voting to all registered voters?
And how does preventing early voting after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m. make our vote more secure? There is no evidence that overnight voting is any less secure than daytime voting. At least 2 million Texans work non-standard hours.
There’s a lot more not to like in this bill, which bullies the handicapped and low-income legally registered voters in the process of not improving election integrity.
It’s a return to Jim (or is that Jane?) Crow.
Jane Scholz,
Denton