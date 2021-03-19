Friends like these
In a break from his predecessors, President Biden reportedly intends to shift his foreign policy focus from the Middle East to China and Russia — call it the belated fulfillment of Obama’s “Pivot to Asia,” with a little Trumpist nationalism and Russophobia thrown in. Perhaps that’s reason enough to hope, but for the moment at least, a destructive legacy is still very much alive in the region.
For one, the Biden administration has already reiterated its commitments to two longstanding U.S. allies with spotty human rights records: Saudia Arabia and Israel. The brutality of the Saudi regime is top of mind for many after the recent confirmation that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the 2018 assassination and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Despite the odiousness of the crown prince’s crime, the Biden administration declined to sanction him, falsely asserting that the U.S. “does not sanction foreign leaders.” Since then, the administration has reiterated its “unwavering commitment” to the House of Saud, potentially jeopardizing Biden’s professed goal of ending the conflict in Yemen.
Meanwhile, Israel is working tirelessly to destroy what’s left of the 2015 Iran deal, even as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government denounces the International Criminal Court for investigating its actions in Gaza in 2014, 2018 and 2019. The Biden administration remains committed to this relationship, too, and that seems unlikely to change — Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly deeply invested in maintaining the U.S.-Israel “special relationship.”
With friends like these, right?
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Reality is lost among cults
There are many types of cults throughout our nation. Some are fairly harmless, but too often they are dangerous. This can be detrimental to the mental health of its members. There are religious cults such as Heaven’s Gate and, arguably, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, evangelicals, Mormons and Hare Krishnas. Political cults such as the Aryan Nation, Ku Klux Klan, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Commercial cults such as Amway and Herbalife. Personality cults such as those worshipping Kim Jong Un, Sun Myung Moon, L. Ron Hubbard, David Koresh, Jim Jones and Donald Trump. Some fit several categories.
There are many variations of these categories, but all follow basic guidelines. The first step is to isolate its members by convincing them the cult alone is the road to enlightenment or salvation. This used to be accomplished by physically isolating the cult members such as was done with the Peoples Temple and Branch Davidians. It is now accomplished by convincing members to limit their viewing to specific fanatical news channels and follow radical blogs — e.g., Trump’s cult. All others to be considered “fake news.”
Research shows that the people who are the most susceptible to recruitment are financially and/or emotionally vulnerable. This is why many are more easily brainwashed into supporting a cult leader totally detrimental to their moral beliefs — e.g., evangelicals, or their economic condition — e.g., poor, white, low-skilled males. Others join cults seeking position, financial benefit, power or social benefits. Some like QAnon recruit the mentally unstable. Whatever the case, the results are the same. Reality is lost.
John T. Weber,
Denton