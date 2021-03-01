We might have had enough electricity to sustain us if the upper-crust electric car owners didn’t hoard the power to charge their car batteries. We might have avoided rolling blackouts in our homes if not for the careless misuse of electricity.
In Denton the night of Feb. 16, I drove to the local Lowe’s store.
Along the way, I saw a newly refurbished assisted living home ablaze with lights, inside and out.
A short while later, I saw the Texas Women’s University common areas, soccer field and wooded areas fully and brightly illuminated.
The DATCU facility, although closed, was a bright beacon in the dark, snowy night.
CW Flooring is about to open a new store on Loop 288, and anyone driving by it Tuesday night would have to be blind not to see the full interior and exterior brightly illuminated.
FEMA left no room for shadows as their exterior lighting provided more than adequate illumination.
The new Denton County Courthouse, though not yet open for business, looked like they were hosting a ball, as every light inside and outside was fully beaming.
Numerous service stations, fast-food restaurants and big-box stores were luminescent in the night, but pale by comparison to government buildings.
I have photographs to prove these things.
Alan Candia,
Denton