Transgender people embody the inherent worth and dignity that is a pillar of our Unitarian Universalist faith. At the Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry, our hearts are with trans kids, their families and caregivers, and all trans and nonbinary people. We love you fiercely and will forever fight for your rights and honor the beautiful ways you are you.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s and Gov. Greg Abbott’s threats to trans kids and their families are abhorrent, unconscionable and immoral, and their fear-mongering poses real danger to the health and safety of trans Texans. However, we also want to send reassurance from Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry partners like Texas Impact, who assure us the attorney general and governor’s opinions have no legal standing, and spiritual encouragement from UU ministers, who remain in steadfast support of our trans congregants, colleagues and community members.
To trans Texans and parents, caregivers, and families of trans kids: You are deeply loved. Paxton and Abbott do not speak for your communities of faith. Your clergy are not required to report gender-affirming care, nor would we. We pray you are tending to your needs and doing what gives you joy right now. Please reach out to local Unitarian Universalist clergy around Texas or our UU church care teams for support. We pledge to do everything we can.