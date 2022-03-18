Little more than ringing gongs
I shudder at the thought of how the Christian right and their political cronies in our state Legislature have used our laws and institutions to foster a contrived notion that exists only in the small minds of people who are less interested about personal rights than they are in demonstrating their alleged trust in the Lord.
If God, as they believe, is in control of all things, why the need for the heavy hand of the state to impose criminal actions against people who pose no threat to society? I personally know the Briggles and can vouch for their caring love of their children. They have lived out their love in the community in service to Denton citizens, without pay and without consideration to which socio-religious ideological mindset you hold.
For the Abbott/Paxton indignity to use state Child Protective Services to harass decent and hardworking citizens based on the fears of zealots is not only a waste of taxpayer dollars but a shameful exhibition of how such authoritarian abuse can diminish the rule of law that is supposed to serve us all equally.
To disguise this dishonest and disingenuous ruse as a concern for the children belies any credible, tangible evidence that supports this deceit. When allegedly concerned Christians betray their faith in a loving God to tear secure and loving families apart, all their admonitions of evil and their praise for Christ-like compassion are hollow narratives, or as the apostle Paul would say, little more than “ringing gongs and clanging cymbals.”
Larry Beck,
Denton
The problem with no-fly zones
The scenes coming out of Ukraine are horrific, and in the context of such mass death, suffering and displacement, it can be tempting to embrace extreme measures. But there’s a risk in heeding the calls to “do more” without critically evaluating the “more.”
The most disturbing trend in the West over the last few weeks has been the increase in calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. A March 13 CBS poll found 59% support for a no-fly zone among Americans (though that number dropped to 38% when pollsters explained what a no-fly zone is). Many Ukrainian government officials are calling for one, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And here in the U.S., they’re joined by a small but growing number of congresspeople, media figures and foreign policy “experts.”
The problem with a no-fly zone should be obvious, but it’s worth stating outright: It would mark a serious escalation in the conflict and could potentially lead to nuclear war. If the U.S. and NATO were to start shooting down Russian planes — this, after all, is what a no-fly zone would involve — Putin could respond in kind. He’s already repeatedly threatened nuclear action, including by activating nuclear defense forces in response to Western sanctions. How would he react to direct military confrontation?
President Joe Biden has repeatedly resisted calls for a no-fly zone. He should continue to do so. There are many ways to help the Ukrainian people brave this assault. Starting World War III is not one of them.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton