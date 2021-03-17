Investigating our law enforcement
I am writing to you regarding the string of FBI arrests of Capitol riot suspects residing in Denton. I find it troubling to see so many people in our community adopt radical beliefs and behavior, going so far as to forcefully impose their will on the government. I assume Denton law enforcement is working closely with the local chapter of the FBI to help find suspects, but I am concerned the same radical beliefs on display at the Capitol might exist within the police.
Last year, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office stated they would not be enforcing mask mandates. Science is science, however, and here we are one year later with many more people dead, sick or permanently injured due to COVID-19. If our law enforcement will not accept medical science agreed on by professionals the world over, what exactly would it take to convince dedicated Trump supporters in their ranks to enforce the law against Capitol riot participants?
Given the recent arrest of a Denton officer on charges of child pornography, citizens need to remember their civic duty to hold our fallible police accountable. The FBI must ensure Denton law enforcement is enforcing the law regardless of political beliefs. I would like to see public information regarding an investigation into our law enforcement, and I hope you and your readers would, too. Our community cannot be safe while there is any doubt about the intentions and lawfulness in our law enforcement.
Armand Parada Jackson,
Denton