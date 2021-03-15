Alzheimer’s research still needed
Today, more than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. This is expected to triple by 2050. It is devastating to families. I know, my husband was a victim of the disease.
By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $289 million, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, has the opportunity to provide millions of Americans with a sense of hope. With these funding increases, scientists will be able to work at a more rapid pace to advance basic disease knowledge, explore ways to reduce risk, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and drug targeting and make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure.
As our nation continues its collective focus in 2021 on keeping people safe and healthy, it is time to honor the requests of scientists and researchers for additional research funding so they can bring hope and optimism to the millions of American families affected by this disease.
Marilyn Kowalski,
Keller