We need far better leadership
Denton County is still daily recording new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the hundreds, and County Judge Andy Eads thinks it’s a good idea for Texas to open up? What a crock!
Just when did our Mayberry version of a county judge become a medical expert? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are clear. There must be 14 days without a new case of COVID-19 and no deaths from the disease. We are still so very far from that goal, and yet Eads and others want to let down our defenses before we reach the finish line in corralling this pandemic.
None of us wants to be prematurely sick or dead. We need far better leadership than Gov. Greg Abbott or County Judge Eads.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Vaccination commendations in order
I want to commend and thank Denton County for its handling of the COVID vaccination site at the Texas Motor Speedway. I want to commend all of the people out there delivering the COVID-19 shots.
I was impressed by the professional, friendly, SPEEDY way Denton County and all of the volunteers delivered the vaccines. I am proud of Denton County and all of the participants in the COVID-19 vaccination delivery.
Thank you to all of you.
Joel Bessire,
Denton
End of mask mandate is premature
As a local university student and lifelong resident of Denton, to say I’m disappointed in the county regarding its compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott to end the mask mandate is a drastic understatement. While very grateful for the lowering rate of Texas COVID-19 cases since the peak in mid-winter, I can’t help but believe this decision is extremely premature. I’m grateful that our county is working so hard to vaccinate us, but a planned vaccine will do no good for those who get the virus before they are eligible.
It’s no coincidence that the highest case spikes in Texas of all time — such as 58,000 new cases on Dec. 11 and the highest seven-day average ever, 23,000 on Jan. 16 (according to the NYT Texas Coronavirus Map) — occurred just 2-3 weeks (incubation period) after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, where many Texans traveled to visit family in high numbers without masks.
Ending the mask mandate the week of spring break, where hundreds of thousands of Texans will be traveling to beaches, where excessive alcohol will be consumed (which is proven to alter judgment on social distancing/masks) is utterly asinine. These people, who have been exposed to thousands, maskless, are going to come back to Denton and infect our vulnerable loved ones.
I was distraught by the governor’s decision, but I feel betrayed by my local government. I worry for my high-risk family, for my friends and the fate of the community I’ve known my whole life.
Delaney Laird,
Denton