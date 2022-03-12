In response to the coverage of the attempted presentation of anti-trans sentiments at the University of North Texas last week, many have denigrated the students as Maoists. In dialogue with them — and in the effort of coming up with a better metaphor — I’d like to offer a corrective.
During the Cultural Revolution, students participating in struggle sessions were doing so with the full force of the government behind them, and the ability to use the purges to send those they were against out to assignments working on collective farms. Far from being banished to Texas’ oil fields or agricultural lands, Mr. Younger continues to have major influence on Texas politics.
In fact, Younger’s voice can be heard through legal opinions of our state. Our attorney general, our governor and our Department of Family Protective Services have all used Mr. Younger’s sentiments to enact policy to try and split up trans youth from their affirming parents under byzantine and brutal child abuse allegations. That message is hard for any Texan to escape.
It’s so hard to escape, in fact, that the anti-trans rhetoric would be much better likened to George Orwell’s telescreens: devices which cannot be turned off, which have the force of the government behind them, and which run 24/7. In that case, the students were those finally willing to say that the war, be it with East Asia or Eurasia, is immaterial and that trans lives are worth living.
UNT’s students smashed the godforsaken telescreen in one room. Good riddance.