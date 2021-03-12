What cancel culture is and isn’t
Regarding the Feb. 13 guest essay titled “What lessons might we draw from 1838’s tumult?,” the author, Lewis Toland, has really latched onto society’s latest codeword, “cancel culture.” He got carried away while using it twice.
Neither event was a form of cancel culture. Throwing a printing press into a river to prevent printing of abolitionist material is indeed wrong, vicious and illegal, but “cancel culture” is more about shunning or defaming individuals, not destroying pieces of equipment. The shelling of Fort Sumter, signaling the start of the Civil War, was not an attempt to “cancel” the union, but rather an attempt to leave it.
William Menius,
Denton
Policies and leadership at odds
On Tuesday, the U.S. Border Patrol announced that since January, the month the Biden administration took office, 108 illegal immigrants have been released into Texas after testing positive for COVID-19.
Biden and the Democrats will be quick to blame any spikes in Texas cases on the reopening of the state, announced by Gov. Abbott on Monday. They will, on the other hand, reject any responsibility for increased cases due to the release of COVID-19-positive illegal immigrants into the U.S. The White House has acknowledged it is aware some may continue to travel elsewhere into the country. Stated migrant destinations include Houston, Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina.
In March 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, transferred over 9,000 recovering COVID-19 hospital patients to nursing homes to free up hospital beds.
Afterwards, Cuomo would go on to win an International Emmy and Founders Award from The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for his televised briefings of the pandemic in his state. In October 2020, he released his book reflecting on leadership lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later, as nursing home deaths exploded due to his policy decision, Cuomo sought cover by undercounting COVID-19-related nursing home deaths by more than 50%, according to the state attorney general.
In the end, Democratic policies may continue to keep the country sick as Democratic leadership pursues making it better.
Joe Tims,
Justin
Not all need to be college bound
One-stop learning shop — AT LAST! Fifty-five years ago, I graduated from a high school in Oklahoma City that offered vocational technology as well as college-bound classes (as did most high schools in the area).
Somewhere along the line, public education decided that every high school student should be college bound. What a disservice this country has done to public education. Not everyone should be — or even wants to be — college bound.
As a retired special education teacher, I grieved how public schools made students feel as if they were failing if they weren’t going to college. Finally, Denton has made an effort to create a climate where every student can feel successful whether their studies are geared toward college or a much-needed vocational education.
Let’s face it, I call my plumber, electrician or auto mechanic more often than I call a Ph.D. in anything.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton
Will people return to church?
In the iconic 1954 movie The War of the Worlds, Martians invaded Earth and were impervious to humanity’s weapons, but they had no resistance to the bacteria in our atmosphere to which we have long since become immune. In the end, Martians were destroyed, and humanity was saved by a virus. Quite the opposite of what is currently going on in our current day and age.
This virus is affecting the world in many different ways, and the church is not void. The biggest question being asked by today’s church is, “Will the people who have stayed home come back once this pandemic is over with?” Many churches have stayed closed and never reopened, and many of the churches who opened back up are only half full, if that. The biggest concern has become, will the church survive this pandemic?
Will people come back?
Thank God for CEOs. No, not executives but Christmas-Easter Onlys. These are people who historically come to church on religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas.
With Easter being a month away, this is the time to start inviting people to Easter Service. I heard a statistic recently that 8 out of 10 people would come to church, if invited. If that is true, we should be inviting others to church in mass quantities, seeing this as an opportunity to save the church gathering.
Sadly, this might be the last opportunity to save the church gathering from the effects of the virus. But, perhaps, maybe the church could be saved some other way that would prevent people from watching church online.
Maybe a virus. A computer virus. The kind we used to fear.
Paul Juarez,
Denton
We need more strict mask policies
My name is Alan McCall, and I am writing to you today because of my concern with the COVID-19 mask policies. I believe that the current policies are too lenient and should be way less tolerant.
The laws that had been in place before March 10 say a first-time violation results in verbal/written wording, and a second violation will result in a $250 fine. It is my belief that the first violation should be a $100 fine, a second violation a $250 dollar fine, and if a third violation should occur, then the violator should be sentenced to some form of community service. These harsher fees will incentivize community members to keep wearing their masks and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Dallas Morning News, a four-county area has reached 6,000 deaths this winter. This should be all the more reason to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing. I am asking anyone who reads this to throw your support in for stricter mask policies so that we may keep everyone safe in these trying times.
Alan McCall,
Denton
Landfill expansion is not like Denton
I am a student attending the University of North Texas, and I am writing to you today to present my concerns regarding the Denton landfill expansion that was proposed back in April 2020. I believe that this expansion goes against Denton’s culture and will harm the loyal residents of the county.
Denton is known for its efforts toward environmental conservation and has in the past been recognized for how eco-friendly the landfill was. A landfill expansion will allow for more waste from outside of Denton to be placed into the landfill and increase pollution. Not only will the landfill bring the issues stated above, but it will be only a temporary fix.
Currently, the landfill has an estimated 15 years before Denton will need to dispose of their waste somewhere else. Expanding the landfill will merely place a bandage over a greater issue. Therefore, Denton should invest in a landfill mining project like the one that was created in 2015 but never proceeded into action.
Skylar Kelly,
Denton