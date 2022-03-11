Trump’s failure, Biden’s leadership
Russian President Vladimir Putin fully expected former President Donald Trump to win the 2020 election based on Russia’s mastery over Trump voters through social media and the power of the false religious shepherds over their so-called Christian flocks.
Trump aided Russia by holding back military equipment for Ukraine, weakening NATO, imposing tariffs on European allies and publicly insulting allied leaders. Had Trump won the election, his idol, Putin, would easily have taken Ukraine.
Trump further weakened America with his ridiculous trade war with China, which drove many farmers into bankruptcy and shrunk manufacturing of semiconductors, which ultimately imperiled American auto and appliance manufacturers. The results of the trade war were that China actually imported $119 billion less than it would have normally.
Elsewhere militarily, Putin watched a Trump-led America fail miserably in Iran while watching Americans scurry out of Syria abandoning its friends.
Trump failed miserably to limit North Korea’s long-range missiles and nuclear arsenal.
In Afghanistan, Putin watched Trump stupidly botch the American withdrawal by trading away America’s bargaining chips. Since Trump lacked the fortitude to complete the withdrawal, Joe Biden had to step in, having next to nothing to use; he brilliantly completed the withdrawal, saving thousands of people and the rest of our troops.
The psychotic, kleptomaniac Putin has severely underestimated the leadership of President Joe Biden, who has united the world to oppose Putin’s war. Lucky for Putin, he does not have to face American warriors.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
A monster we helped create
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is criminal and unjustifiable, and we should stand in solidarity with suffering Ukrainian civilians and refugees, as well as the courageous Russians demonstrating against it. But it’s also critically important to understand the U.S. government’s role in creating this crisis.
Vladimir Putin is a monster, but he’s a monster we helped make. For decades, Western leaders marginalized Russia, downplaying its concerns about NATO and meddling in its internal affairs. They assured Russian leaders that NATO would not continue expanding eastward after the Soviet Union’s collapse; instead, it steadily advanced, reaching Russia’s border in 2008. Putin himself, initially welcomed into power by the West, grew increasingly alienated from it. His response — attacking the free press, crushing his opposition and consolidating power — dragged Russia into autocracy.
In 2014, Ukraine became the key battleground in a proxy conflict between the West and Russia. Protests in the largely pro-Russia Donbas region against then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision not to join the European Union grew so intense they toppled his government. The United States backed this coup, despite the involvement of extremist elements later integrated into the new Ukrainian government, and continued supporting Ukrainian forces in the civil war that followed. Ukraine soon became one of the world’s largest recipients of U.S. “lethal aid” — that is, weapons — often with little to no congressional oversight.
None of this excuses Putin’s decision to wage war. But if we allow the U.S. government to obscure its crimes, things will get far worse.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton