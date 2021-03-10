Time to end America’s forever wars
When did you last remember that the United States is at war?
Most likely, it was Feb. 25, when the Biden administration conducted its first airstrike in Syria. Maybe it was earlier last month, when Biden announced the U.S. would end its support of offensive strikes in Yemen. Or perhaps you’ve realized that this October will mark the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.
At this point, everyone knows that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were grueling, costly mistakes, and some also recognize that Syria, Yemen and Somalia are now part of the quagmire. But these are just the countries where the U.S. is involved in open conflicts. A recent analysis by USA Today found that our military conducted various counterterrorism operations in 85 countries over the past three years alone. So much for Donald the Dove!
Biden has promised a “responsible end” to wars, but for the moment, he seems more interested in continuing them. Despite a few positive moves, his administration is on track to enshrine all the worst mistakes of his predecessors, even as it slowly unravels diplomatic victories with Afghanistan and Iran.
With any luck, though, the 20th year of the War on Terror will be its last. Currently, there’s a bipartisan push in the Senate to repeal two Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and reform other presidential war powers. If they pass, these reforms will be a crucial first step toward ending the failed forever wars.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton