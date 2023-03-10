DRC_Keyboard

Cool Denton off with more trees

I’m a 19-year-old college student and, for the past seven years, I have been living in Denton, but I’m originally from the Dominican Republic. Coming from a walking country to a car state was culturally shocking; it made me wonder why people here in Denton didn’t walk as much. Although there are many issues to address that question, I would like to focus on the shortage of trees around Denton county.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags