Power failure was an embarrassment
The failure of the Texas power grid during these cold and icy days is an embarrassment to our state and a shameful moment that won’t soon be forgotten. As a constituent in Denton, I urge Gov. Greg Abbott, state Rep. Lynn Stucky and state Sen. Drew Springer to stop the spread of lies that say the loss of electricity is due to frozen wind turbines.
ERCOT itself has publicly stated that wind generation exceeded predictions and that frozen wind turbines were the least significant contributor to our current emergency. The GOP in Texas gambled that profits for power generation inside the state would win out over maintaining, upgrading and winterizing our generation equipment. This short-sighted view is not only logically flawed, it has been a probably disastrous betrayal of the people of Texas.
Stop putting money above prudent infrastructure investment. Stop deflecting blame away from the Texas government’s decisions by pointing to renewable energy as the scapegoat. Stop the misinformation about the push in this state, this country and the whole world toward using our natural resources carefully and with future generations in mind.
Take action, stand up and boldly admit what Texas has done to cause this electricity emergency and immediately work to make sure it isn’t likely to happen again. Join our grid to the rest of the nation. Stop artificially controlling energy prices.
Spend money for long term, sustainable energy for Texas and the resources to maintain it.
Adam Hartman,
Denton