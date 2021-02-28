Time for change
Many of us have heard or been told our whole lives “to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
We might not be able to make our electricity turn on right this second. We might not have safe water to drink. There might not be milk or bread at the store or gas at the gas station.
But there are some things we can change. We can stop accepting the predictable deflections of Texas’ GOP leaders and acknowledge that this happened on their watch. Ten years ago, they were told to fix the problem, but they decided to prioritize their wealthy donors.
It’s time to elect real public servants who understand that public utilities should, first and foremost, serve the public.
We hope fellow Texans have the wisdom to join us to make these needed changes happen. Please join us. Together.
Ira Bershad,
President,
Denton Together