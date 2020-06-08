Lightning comes down
Did you ever try to corner a senator in the hallway of the Senate Building in Washington and pose a straightforward question deserving of a straightforward answer? Well, it appears that it is not as easy as one would think.
These “running scared” Republican senators can usually yip and yap for hours on the most mundane of subjects, but try to ask them about the stunt that the president pulled in front of St. John’s Church on Monday night, and they are all struck with the same affliction as the prophet Zachariah and cannot utter a word. They truly displayed for us all to see how totally disgusting and submissive they are to the man that has them by the “family jewels.” They have no spine, and now, we know they have no jewels!
If there ever was a scene that could be called blasphemous, it was that of the president holding up a Bible in front of a church where he had just had the military call for the removal of church members from their own building. If ever there was a time for lightning to rain down, it was then — and that may still happen.
That “lightning” today has come in the form of condemnation from some of the top military brass in our country. They know what we are all seeing is wrong and must come to an end — and they are not afraid to call it out!
Jack Highfill,
Denton