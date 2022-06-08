My family and I will always remember the Denton Fire Department Honor Guard coming out for the memorial service of my husband, Brian Jensen. Like true first responders never hesitating to help someone in need, they joined the Big Spring fire chief in conducting the last call ceremony.
It was a beautiful contribution that many mourners told me they would never forget. My husband was a 23-year firefighter who died of cancer, and while he loved the Denton community, he never served here, but that did not seem to matter. When I said thanks to the men of the DFD after the service, I added, “I know he wasn’t your guy,” but they wouldn’t hear that, insisting he was one of their own.
I guess what my husband always said about the honorable service was true — they take care of their communities, their families, and each other. God bless them.
Debbie Jensen,
Denton
Those first 13 words
Since so much of our ongoing debate about gun safety revolves around the Second Amendment, it’s a good idea to look at exactly what it says. It’s fairly short: only 27 words. We can assume that each and every word was thoroughly considered and meaningful. Here it is, quoted in full:
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The first 13 words introduce, modify and restrict the 14 words that follow; they are not just random musings on a dissociated issue, tacked on as an afterthought. If the authors had wanted to forbid any regulations whatsoever on the ownership of firearms, they would have left off those first 13 words.