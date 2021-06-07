Relevant words
Quotations relevant to the current political climate:
- “Moral certainty is always a sign of cultural inferiority. The more uncivilized the man, the surer he is that he knows precisely what is right and what is wrong. ... The truly civilized man is always skeptical and tolerant. ... His culture is based on ‘I am not too sure.’” (H.L. Mencken)
Those with moral certainty, being “uncivilized,” feel morally justified in forcing others to bend to their will, and it’s a slippery slope from current Cancel Culture and verbal abuse of “irredeemable” “deplorables” (subhumans) to gulags and extermination camps.
- “Democracy will cease to exist when people realize they can vote themselves more money.” (Uncertain)
Many politicians, especially tyrant wannabes, buy votes to gain power, and too many voters sell their votes and souls for money and free stuff.
- “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” (Winston Churchill)
With equal opportunity and free enterprise, some will have more than others, but with socialism’s required equal outcome, there’s no reason to work hard. Everyone does the minimum. The nation becomes poorer. All, except government leaders and their cronies, have an equally miserable pittance.
Let’s not be so sure we’re right that we demean and abuse others. Let’s not pave the way for tyranny by voting for those promising the most money and free stuff. Let’s seek true equal opportunity and honor those using it to work hard and have better lives.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton