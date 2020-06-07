What law and order means
The concept of “law and order” is frequently being used in reference to President Trump. It is important for citizens to thoughtfully consider what this actually means.
For there to be fair “law and order,” there must be agreement as to what “laws” are being considered, who has established these “laws” and are they being implemented in equal fashion. There also must be agreement who is responsible for establishing “order,” and this “order” must be carried out in a fair and just manner.
Citizens must be involved in all of the above by means of the voting process. Those who administer “order” are to be held accountable by citizens through election processes. Arbitrary, impulsive and heavy-handed administration of “order” through selective interpretation of the law cannot be tolerated. It is not right for an elected government to disrupt peaceful gatherings of citizens in order to make personal and political points.
For “law and order” to be successful, citizens must have opportunities to voice their concerns and to have their ideas be carefully considered.
John Hipple,
Denton