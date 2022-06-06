In 1962, Engel v. Vitale, America told God we no longer wanted prayer in our schools.
In 1963, Abington School District v. Schempp, America told God we no longer wanted the Bible in our schools.
Since displacing God from our schools and substituting the moral teachings of the Bible for evolution, critical race theory and LGBTQ curriculums, drugs, teen pregnancy, confusion and violence have filled the moral void.
America has sown to the wind and is reaping the whirlwind. When we as a nation once again turn and seek to know God, we will once again know peace.
God’s word says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14.
Joe Tims,
Justin
Lawlessness at work
Lewis Toland’s contention (in a June 5 guest essay) that no law will solve problems seen in the Uvalde shooting is not exactly true. When the assault weapons ban was in place, mass shootings declined. When Republicans allowed the law to sunset, the shootings started going back up.
No law is perfect, but doing nothing in the face of the continuing wave of bloodshed is not an option. One law will not do the trick, and others will be needed to work to stem this bloodstained tide. If Toland’s tired, cynical trope were true, we could close up our legislatures and have all the lawmakers go home, for the same thinking applies across the board to all laws.
In Uvalde and other mass shootings, we see the result of lawlessness at work, and we dare not leave any stone unturned to address this horror in our midst.