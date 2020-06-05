Worth the risk
So many beautiful people have hit the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd by police. His death was the last straw for many, who are willing to risk the COVID-19 virus in order to make their feelings and aspirations known.
Why would people take the risk? The old Mexican saying applies: “Es mejor morir de pie que vivir de rodillas.” (Better to die on your feet than to live on your knees!)
I couldn’t agree more. May we all be united in love, mercy and justice.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Trump’s true colors
A letter writer says we need a law and order president, and we’ve got one.
When the Chinese military killed hundreds, if not thousands, of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989, Donald Trump was nearly alone in his support of the slaughter. As Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times wrote recently, Trump told Playboy, “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength.”
Anyone surprised by this disclosure should promptly pen a follow-up.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads