Question: What kind of gun did all the perpetrators of the following mass killings use?
Sandy Hook Elementary, 2012 — 27 victims
Aurora theater, 2012 — 12 victims
San Bernadino, 2015 — 14 victims
Orlando nightclub, 2016 — 49 victims
Las Vegas, 2017 — 60 victims
Sutherland Springs church, 2017 — 26 victims
Stoneman Douglas High, 2018 — 17 victims
Pittsburgh synagogue, 2018 — 11 victims
El Paso Walmart, 2019 — 23 victims
Buffalo grocery, 2022 — 10 victims
Robb Elementary, 2022 — 21 victims
If you guessed a semi-automatic rifle, you are correct.
Since the Sandy Hook Elementary attack, 270 lives have been ended in a mass shooting by someone using an AR-15 assault-style weapon.
Lives of innumerable families and friends of the victims have been irreparably affected forever.
It’s time to do again what was in place between 1994-2004 when there was a ban or restrictions on certain semiautomatic weapons, including assault rifles and larger capacity magazines. Several studies indicate there were fewer mass shooting deaths during that decade but increased dramatically in the 10 years after the ban’s expiration.
Restrictions on the sale and acquisition of semiautomatic rifles could reduce access to these weapons meant for war. As in 1994-2004, this could decrease the number of mass shooting victims.
Sen. John Cornyn is part of a bipartisan congressional group negotiating gun policy reform to help reduce the number of mass killings.
Call him (202-224-2934 and 972-239-1310) and write him (cornyn.senate.gov), as I have done.
Ask him to work for reasonable and effective legislation that would limit the availability and number of AR-15-style weapons of mass killing and prevent deaths of countless lives.
And please do it now. Your voice, our voices, can make a difference!