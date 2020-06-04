Same old platitudes
Gerard Hudspeth, candidate for Denton mayor, wrote an op-ed in the June 2 Denton Record-Chronicle to exploit the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests to his own political advantage. Gerard misconstrued events to curry favor with white voters. First, he misdefined the savagery of Floyd’s death as merely “excessive force.” Rather than defending the rights of his fellow citizens to protest peacefully without being brutalized by white supremacists or attacked by police, Gerard concentrated his attention on the few criminals exploiting the situation. Gerard states “a protest has purpose,” but he is clueless about that purpose; instead, he joins the chorus of white radicals, defining it as “violent riots.”
Gerard offers the same old platitudes about speaking out, demanding justice and affirming constitutional rights, all of which have never brought about any significant change. He fails to realize that police brutality is systematically protected by government institutions so that the man accused of Floyd’s murder can have 18 complaints against him and remain on the police force.
In his quest to placate white voters, Gerard fails to realize that white voters are also getting tired of police brutality and desire change; he seems oblivious to what is going on in the streets. Denton needs greater citizen involvement for a well-regulated, fully accountable police force.
A mere opportunist like Gerard will not bring this about.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton