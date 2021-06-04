The pandemic’s effect on young girls
Over the previous year and a half, COVID-19 has impacted many vulnerable demographics around the world — and some of its effects will not end with a vaccine.
A particularly vulnerable demographic the pandemic has affected is young girls. Some of the ways COVID-19 has affected over 700 million girls globally was pushing them out of the education system, as well as increasing the projected number of adolescent girls vulnerable to child marriage from 12 million to 14.5 million. Research shows that the likelihood of marrying before 18 decreases by 5% every year of continued secondary education. Reading these statistics may leave one feeling helpless and wondering what they can do to improve the situation for girls on a global scale.
In my time as an advocate for the Borgen Project, I have learned that members of Congress are eager to listen to the issues that are important to their constituents.
By supporting the bipartisan Girls LEAD Act, our representatives and senators would be supporting the implementation of girl-focused civil society organizations, establishing a plan to address the barriers that girls and women face globally in terms of civic engagement. This act will also ensure eligible participants under 18 are engaged in foreign programs to ensure effectiveness.
Kassandra Hernandez,
Denton