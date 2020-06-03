We have a law and order president
Four police officers are shot last night in St. Louis. One in the head in Vegas. Two in Richmond, Virginia. Vehicles hit two cops in Buffalo and one in New York City, where the mob beat another cop.
And you call for a moral compass?
How very sad. How very pathetic that your letter writers and Rep. Colin Allred blame President Donald Trump. We need a law and order president, and we have one.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Equal sharing of miseries
Marxism and its anti-liberal children, socialism and communism, are essentially utopian or perfectionist belief systems. Their supporters believe that using unlimited government power to force such policies as redistribution of wealth will produce a perfect world of equality and abundance.
But governmental power is exerted by imperfect human beings who are tempted to use and increase that power to serve themselves.
Margaret Thatcher reportedly said, “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
You run out of money because once people realize that what they have will be taken, there’s no motivation to work hard to earn more, since it too will be taken. They then don’t produce, and production and tax money decrease.
As products and money needed for utopia decrease, the default reaction to use any government force thought necessary to achieve the utopian dream inevitably leads to ever greater tyranny and atrocities against enemies supposedly thwarting the coming of utopia.
Recent historical examples include National Socialism, Soviet (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) communism, communist China, the Killing Fields of communist Cambodia, modern socialist Venezuela.
Together, such socialist and communist experiments, even if begun with the best of intentions, slaughtered over 100 million people and abused and brought misery to even more. As Churchill said, “The inherent virtue of socialism [and communism] is the equal sharing of miseries.”
Even a noble utopian dream doesn’t justify any means, especially when the result, as history shows, will almost always be misery and death.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton