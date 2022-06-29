Book burning here?
Has book burning come to Texas?
Takes me back to Soviet-controlled Poland in 1964, where I stayed for two weeks in Olkusz. My host had the forbidden six volumes on world history by Winston Churchill under my bed — which I read — great history class! Later I learned about Hitler and his gangs, who burned piles of books — many because they were written by people who had so-called Jewish names.
Now, in 2022 we see some Republicans proposing to block school and city libraries from buying certain books. Some books merely because they were written by non-white authors. Some reactions are interesting. Banned-book book clubs are being created in some high schools in Texas. The youth of Texas will take charge, and in time, I would guess, these censorship campaigns will die. Books like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale or books on the 1619 Project, the Indian Removal Act or critical race theory are now being read and discussed more thanks to extreme Republican politicians and activists.
In Denton, several book clubs are now reading the novel White Lilacs by Carolyn Meyer, 1993. The story is about the removal of Quakertown near Texas Woman’s University. Quakertown was a successful town for African Americans after Juneteenth. White establishment leaders in Denton saw dollar signs much like Georgia leaders who destroyed Cherokee communities under the Indian Removal Act. Juneteenth led to “freedom colonies” like Quakertown in Texas, according to The Washington Post.
Stan Ingman,
Denton
The ghost
Like Marley’s ghost, he stood at the end of the nuptial bed, arms crossed, and whispered in a low voice, “Be afraid, be very afraid, I now control your future. Cross me and you may rot in prison. Take control of your own body and you will be marked for life. Be afraid, be very afraid.”
As the hours passed, when love, passion and compassion should be cemented in the minds of a couple just starting out their married life, the Ghost of Mitch McConnell stands at the foot of their bed, walks with them in the park, sits on her shoulder as she thumbs through baby magazines. He is there, always there, controlling her thoughts as she contemplates being a mother.
What if things go wrong? What will Mitch McConnell do? Will he taunt me and say I must carry a doomed fetus — doomed through no fault of my own because his selected Supreme Court judges, people I will never meet, decided how my life would be run? Will Mitch McConnell allow me even to save my own life if it comes to that?
“Be afraid, be very afraid.”
If love had obscured their better judgment and they united in wedlock before they were financially ready, will Mitch McConnell stand at the feet of the delivery table and care that this new couple will be forced into poverty?
“Be afraid, be very afraid.”
God has made passion often rule our better judgments. Republicans now rule God’s work.
“Be afraid!”
William Reed,
Denton