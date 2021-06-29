Thank you for evening of celebration
On Sunday, June 27, I attended the patriotic, meaningful concert at Southmont Baptist Church. This was an inspiring experience that would have been of benefit to every American citizen.
Jerald Garner, minister of music at Southmont, directed the chorus and orchestra in hymns and songs, some not well known, but that spoke of faith, hope, freedom and patriotism. The message of this concert was deeply rooted in our American beliefs.
Thank you, Southmont Baptist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Denton Community Chorus for providing this evening of celebration of the values we stand for in our country. God Bless you, and as one of your songs says, “God Will Bless America Again.”
Colette Yetka,
Denton