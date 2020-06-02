Punishment is not an officer’s job
It happens every time: A black man is killed by police, and soon reports start surfacing of how he was not really all that nice, or law-abiding or sober.
With George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis police officer (now fired) Derek Chauvin, we hear, for instance in the May 30 New York Times that the caller who alerted police that he suspected Mr. Floyd was passing counterfeit bills also told them “he is awfully drunk, and he is not in control.” So some people will respond by thinking, “Oh, so that explains it. No wonder Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, two minutes after he stopped moving. Floyd was drunk!”
Let me point out two things that should be obvious: Being drunk in public is not a capital crime. And it is not the job of a police officer to try a suspect accused of a crime and carry out the punishment. It is the job of a police officer to arrest suspects and collect and preserve evidence, and turn both over to the legal system for trial and sentencing. Then it’s the job of the penal system to carry out the punishment determined by the legal system, judges or juries.
In the use-of-force protocol that all police officers must follow, there is cause for the use of deadly force. It does not apply to a handcuffed man who is sitting in the passenger seat of a squad car.
Karen DeVinney,
Denton
Remember Darius Tarver
As the country painfully mourns another black life lost, I implore Dentonites to remember Darius Tarver. Dallas’ Jordan Edwards and Botham Jean, Fort Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson and Denton’s Darius Tarver are all black individuals who lived their lives, like us, their non-black counterparts. Their lives were abruptly cut short.
In January of 2019, University of North Texas student Darius Tarver suffered a near-fatal vehicle collision and, in consequence, a traumatic brain injury, the family’s attorney has said. A week later, a mental health crisis cost him his life.
While it was initially reported that Darius may have lunged toward officers, a video released showed this to be untrue. Darius carried a kitchen utensil and frying pan. He acted “bizarre,” according to his roommate, but not violent nor threatening. And even so, we’ve witnessed police officers safely take armed domestic terrorists into custody. Why was a young man, in the middle of a mental health crisis, shot?
The lives of Darius, Botham, Atatiana and Jordan ended differently, but in the end, all lives were unjustly cut short because they were shot by law enforcement officers.
I ask that you remember Darius Tarver. Remember his face and chant his name.
Remember Darius when you remember George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Atatiana and Botham and Jordan and Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner and Sandra Bland and Philando Castile and on and on, ad nauseam.
Priscilla Yeverino,
Denton