Support and prayers felt
As chief of the Corinth Police Department, I want to express the appreciation of the department and offer my personal thanks for the compassion and support shown by the people of Denton County following the death of our Lt. Clint Ventrca last week.
We had huge support not only from our brothers and sisters in blue, brown or gray but also from the general public. We fully recognize how rare that sort of support is today, and we treasure it.
Your prayers are both needed and felt.
Thank you.
Jerry Garner,
Chief of Police,
Corinth Police Department
Exploitation of trauma
I understand that the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida, is important news. In addition, updating the progress being made and methods used by first responders to search for those in the building who may still be alive is worthy of coverage. However, the repetitive interviews of emotionally distraught family members is not newsworthy. It is ghoulish, exhausting and turns news into a melodramatic soap opera.
As research in my discipline — communication — documents, while these interviews may help news outlets expand their audience and thus make more money, they are inappropriate. This rhetorical practice, of course, is hardly new or unexpected. For many years, news networks have intentionally exploited the emotional outpouring of people experiencing traumatic events, knowing that this would titillate their viewers — much as people can’t look away when there are automobile crashes on a highway.
The networks’ tendency is to stick a microphone in the face of victims and ask them: “How does this (the traumatic event) make you feel?” This preying on people’s loss and heartache is cruel. Sadly, I have little hope that news networks will eliminate this practice.
As long as it has the potential to increase viewership, we should expect more of the same: If it bleeds, it leads.
Richard Cherwitz,
Ernest A. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus,
Moody College of Communication, University of Texas at Austin