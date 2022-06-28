Sores on our democracy
The House Select Committee has uncovered proof from a multitude of accounts of Donald Trump and his minions’ involvement in planning the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Even more disgusting is the Republican Party’s denial of that truth. I never envisioned the Republican Party as a traitorous, anti-government organization. But it has solidified its position as such and will be reviled in history if our nation even survives this madness. The Trump cancer is curable, but only if there are enough levelheaded moderate Republicans and independents left to overcome the insane right-wing conspiracy theories prevalent in the GOP.
As it is said, “denial is not a river in Egypt,” but denial has infested the minds of Trump supporters. It doesn’t matter that extensive proof was presented by the Select Committee that Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election and that he and his quislings still attempted to overthrow the electoral process.
It is unfathomable how these traitorous insurrectionists can claim to be patriots when they support the destruction of our democracy. These reprehensible subversives are now trying to replace officials who regulate elections to try to corrupt our democratic process. The great lie that the 2020 election was stolen started the process to try to steal the next one.
That is fascism at work, and Republicans must be proud. Rot comes from within, and Trump supporters are suppurating sores on our democracy. That includes the majority of our current corrupt radical right-wing Supreme Court.
John T. Weber,
Denton
A hug, and a clarification
Thanks for the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Hug for the Rotary Club’s flag program. Denton-area Rotary Clubs place and pick up American flags for national holidays at homes, businesses and government offices as a service to raise funds. Supporting Rotary’s flag program helps fund scholarships and local and international projects to promote peace, fight disease, protect maternal and child health, provide clean water and protect the environment.
As it happens, the particular tattered flags that garnered the Record-Chronicle’s Shrug were not Rotary flags but ones managed by an HOA. We have our challenges, too, keeping our flags in good repair. But if that particular HOA would like to switch over to having their area’s Rotary Club do their flags, we will do our level best to make sure the flags remain Hug-worthy.
Paul Meltzer,
Incoming president,
Rotary Club of Denton