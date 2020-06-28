Kneeling as an act of protest
There is much irony in Marc Thiessen’s recent Denton Record-Chronicle opinion column.
Thiessen wants readers to honor the flag’s value as a symbol of American ideals. His is an incomplete narrative. Many Americans work hard to honor American ideals. Their priority to service is exemplified by modeling integrity, honesty and sacrifice regardless of the others’ status or political views.
Unfortunately, at this time, those trampling on these same American ideals include an inept head of state. Whether denigrating, ridiculing, insulting and bullying anyone unwilling to bow to an immature ego, this approach completely disdains our purported American ideals. As he impulsively blasts his thoughts based on shirking responsibility or by modeling immature behaviors, this head of state relishes breaking many American norms.
On top of this, too many politicians who could have impeached and stopped this provocateur’s travesties instead also chose a narrative that falsifies our purported American ideals. Instead, they have showcased their belief in aggressive harmful acts, violence against any American, as a value engendering the American spirit.
Thiessen purports that kneeling as protest during our anthem is horrible because it is a disreputable act unworthy of true Americanism. But this perception only seems to be in the eyes of those who believe that all people are not equal and some are even deserving of mistreatment and abuse. If America’s ideals are to be honored, opposition to kneeling as an act of protest seems false.
The act of kneeling as an act of protest is a powerful narrative that false narratives fear.
Donna Zelisko,
Denton