We deserve better
My name is Lauren Rosenberg, and I am a fourth-year student at the University of North Texas. I am also a pro-choice activist.
On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overruled the case Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. The state of Texas has trigger laws in place that will outlaw any and all abortions, no matter the circumstances, 30 days from when the overruling took place. I want to bring to your attention how devastating this is to women all over the country and in this community.
This does not just affect abortion. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is revisiting gay marriage and contraceptives next. When does the control over our bodies end? No man or woman in power has the right to tell us as individuals what we do with our bodies, regardless of personal opinions.
There will be a rally on Tuesday, June 28, at Denton City Hall at 6 p.m. We are angry. We are sad. We deserve better.
Lauren Rosenberg,
Denton
Blood on their hands
I celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade because it is a major step to ending legalized baby murder. That is all abortion is, the brutal murder of a human baby. The child is torn apart in his or her mother’s womb, sucked out and thrown away. During this brutal process, the baby feels this pain.
The people who run the abortion industry have more than blood on their hands. They have a history of racism that started with Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. She and other abortionists embraced eugenics, which states “inferior” races, namely Blacks, need to be eliminated. That is why Black babies are disproportionately murdered and supporters of abortion rights openly say that benefits society.
Legal abortion is not safe. Far too many women are injured during abortions, and some have even died. One major reason is because the abortionists are not your best medical professionals. Most medical students do not want to kill babies when they graduate.
Abortionists ignore laws that require them to report when underaged girls use their services. These laws are designed to detect statutory rape victims. Sadly, the safety of these girls is not a priority.
Pro-life champion and Denton resident Mark Crutcher has spent his life documenting the charges I have listed. His organization, Life Dynamics, is doing great things to expose the baby murdering industry. Check out their website at https://lifedynamics.com to learn more.
Wayne Campbell,
Denton