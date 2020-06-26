What about my life?
All Lives Matter. Really? How about mine? I am in a very high-risk category and will most likely die if I contract the COVID-19 virus. Does my life matter too?
I see my fellow Americans having a ridiculous debate about wearing masks in public. The mask you wear protects me; it’s a very simple concept, kind of like condoms. Every day, we do small things that protect others — we wear seat belts, we step outside to smoke that cigarette, we strap our children into bike helmets and elbow pads. Yet many can’t be bothered to do a thing as simple as wearing a face mask for a few minutes to protect people like me.
So the next time I hear someone ranting about how “All Lives Matter” it should be from behind a face mask. Then I might believe you.
Otherwise, I will assume you are an inconsiderate racist.
Sybil Skelton,
Denton
We must help the world get better
With the number of coronavirus-related deaths continuing to rise domestically and internationally, it is absolutely imperative that the United States, as one of the most powerful and wealthiest countries in the world, take leadership toward aiding and mitigating the pandemic’s spread for other struggling nations.
As an ambassador for The Borgen Project, a nonprofit national campaign dedicated to addressing global poverty through U.S. foreign policy, and as a resident of Denton County, I am asking that Michael Burgess, as my member of the House of Representatives, co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act.
Residents in developing countries are at a technological and scientific disadvantage when handling pandemics. The act aims for global pandemic and epidemic preparedness by providing the president with new staff members through a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council that creates an annual report of progress and recommendations to mitigate the spread of health challenges like COVID-19. The health damages from COVID-19 transcend the borders of any country, rich or poor, and the only way for the U.S. to get better is to make sure the world gets better.
Kameron Shah,
Denton