There is a lot of talk about making Juneteenth a national holiday. Great, while we’re at it, let’s make Election Day a national holiday.
Symbolism is nice, but full participation in democracy is the point of the struggle.
Paul Metzger,
Denton
If we love this country and its foundation on godly principles, we’d better stand with President Donald Trump and fill up his rallies showing our support as well as votes and prayers!
We cannot cower in fear of coronavirus, haters, violence or anything! President Trump could have aligned himself with all those who loved him when he did not stand up for us like past presidents, Oprah and other Hollywood elites! I have never seen a president in my life willing to lay it all down in many ways like Christ till President Trump!
It is not simply liberals, deep state, socialists, RINOs and fake news media fighting him, it is every principality and power of darkness arrayed against him! We have a call to fight! Our president, a self-admitted germophobe, has never drank or taken drugs, was honored and respected throughout his life, a billionaire, famous, well-loved, though earned/lived a cush life, yet heard the call of God through our prayers.
He is taking hydroxychloroquine basically for us. He takes no salary. He has been ridiculed and mocked while he is standing up for things we dreamed about but past presidents were not willing to fight for: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, protecting even Golan Heights; religious freedom; sanctity of life; God-fearing judges; veterans; flag; anthem; prayer; Merry Christmas; police; our Constitution; racial equality; even our Bibles.
He could have chosen the path of least resistance; many in the Republican Party are stuck there. He is hated because he fights for us. We better stand with him.
God answered our prayers and sent a deliverer — a flawed man as most Christians like to say — but aren’t we all?
Chy Ecuyer,
Denton