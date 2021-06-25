I read with interest the “Flag or fodder” article in the June 19-20 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle authored by Paul Bryant. The Denton City Council is apparently discussing what the flag policy for the city should be after some residents have requested that the city fly flags showing support for the LGBTQ community and the new national Juneteenth holiday.
They say Denton advertises itself as an inclusive community and therefore should fly these two flags. I have no problem with either of those causes, but following that logic, we should also allow flags advocating for other communities within our city as well that want to be included. These flags might include the Christian flag, a Muslim flag, the NRA flag, a Mexico flag, a right-to-life flag or maybe a Texas A&M flag. To take it a step further, how about a Confederate flag, a BLM flag or a Russian or North Korean flag? Where does it stop?
The city of Denton should not be in the business of supporting or advocating for any political or cultural group or issue. The city of Denton is here for all citizens, no matter their race, color, sexual choice or whatever they identify as. The city should stick to city business such as infrastructure, parks, police and fire protection, and judicial use of our tax money.
The only flags that should fly over the City Hall and government buildings should be the American, the Texas and the city of Denton flags. Don’t divide us by identity politics.
Steve Menzies,
Denton