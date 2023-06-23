President Joe Biden had classified documents at his home. No one knows what classified or state secrets were on the 30,000 emails then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton willfully destroyed. Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton took home documents.
It would have been so easy for the Secret Service to arrive in Florida, tell the former president he cannot have documents and whisk them away. But the Biden administration, like a Third World dictatorship, rather than respect the presidency, wants its primary opponent in jail. How very sad.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Thanks for listening
I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a grassroots, nonprofit, nonpartisan volunteer organization that advocates for smart, sustainable energy policy and met with Congressman Michael Burgess’ legislative director, Michael Helmer. Though he was busy in a committee meeting at the time, Mr. Helmer took a break to meet with me and a handful of other residents from this area to talk about energy permitting reform.
I would like to thank Mr. Helmer for his time and Congressman Burgess for always making his staff available to talk to constituents about issues that matter to them. I hope to continue these fruitful discussions with his office about energy policy in the future.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
