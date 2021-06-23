A conflict of visions
I was surprised to read the June 18 guest essay titled “For Hispanics, nothing wrong with wokeness.” Ramiro Valdez claims Pastor Tommy Nelson was speaking for all Christians, when in fact the pastor appeared to be making a theological statement as is his duty and job. You claim to “speak for Hispanics,” not just “as a” Hispanic. I can only speak for myself, but many awokened act as you do: speaking for an entire affinity group while asymmetrically denying that to anyone else.
Mr. Valdez, do you have proof to assert that Pastor Stolfus has not spoken out on behalf of other affinity groups in the past? Your assertion that he has not is impressive, one that would require a significant amount of research to know what one has not said.
Mr. Valdez, perhaps you can clarify. Do you ideally want an equal opportunity society? If so, then perhaps we only quibble on the way to get there. Or are you one of the awokened who see the only solution to structural oppression is liberation revolution to direct democracy?
If that is you, Mr. Valdez, we have a conflict of visions.
Daniel Theophanes,
Denton