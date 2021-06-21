Power problems
It is curious that we can fly a helicopter on the moon, but we cannot maintain the power grid. We allow anyone to carry a weapon in public without a license but do not stop easy buying of weapons at gun sales.
I am a vet and a gun owner, but I believe in safe laws. I guess we can go back to the Gun Fight at the Old Corral, which was not fought at the O.K. Corral, and they had laws then about guns in public. These are two issues that will come back to bite us.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Politics and the Bible
How has the term “wokeness,” which seems to be political, become biblical?
Myrna Cheek,
Denton