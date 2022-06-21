No one likes a lobbyist. Last week, I was one. More specifically, I was a citizen lobbyist: I went to Washington, D.C., on my own dime, unpaid by any corporations or special interest groups, in order to express my concerns as a citizen of this country.
A staffer from Congressman Michael Burgess’ office was gracious enough to meet with me and a small group of volunteers to talk about a bill called the Growing Climate Solutions Act (H.R. 2820), which has already passed the Senate, 92 votes to 8, both senators from Texas voting in favor. The bill’s purpose is to make the process for entering carbon markets easier for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners. Producers can utilize agricultural techniques that store carbon in the soil and then monetize this practice by selling “credits” to corporations and individuals who want to offset their carbon emissions. The staffer from Congressman Burgess’ office had two questions: Does it grow the government? (No.) And is it voluntary? (Yes.)
Becoming a citizen lobbyist has wholly changed my relationship with this country. I feel closer to the ideals of the Founding Fathers and Mothers who created a government by the people and for the people. The thought that I, as an insignificant individual, can have even the tiniest effect on the U.S. government is astonishing and inspiring. I’d like to thank Congressman Burgess for making his office open to his constituents and ask him to consider co-sponsoring the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the House.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
Live and let live
Thank you so much for publishing Dan Hannan’s June 21 column on diversity across cultural groups and the sexes.
He contends that just because some will use those differences to exclude and even react violently against groups differing from their own is no reason to junk the underlying scientifically accurate work. The human flaw, of course, lies in the misuse of scientific evidence to justify discrimination and hatred of others, rather than taking positive advantage of the differences it identifies.
Resourcing the differences across groups as a strength, rather than vilifying them, constitutes a way for us to enjoy the fruits of the harmony arising from our diversity. As my parents and teachers advised, live and let live.